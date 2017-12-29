Parrikar: I don’t trust those governing Karnataka

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday stoked another controversy by saying that he had chosen to write to Karnataka BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Mahadayi, rather than his counterpart in the State, because he “does not trust those who are currently ruling Karnataka.”

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Mr. Parrikar said he had written to Mr. Yeddyurappa, expressing willingness to talk to Karnataka on water sharing, because he trusted him.

When asked if there was “political misuse” of the letter by the BJP leader in Karnataka to garner support for ahead of State elections, Mr. Parrikar quipped, “You ask him about it if you think so.” He reiterated that his letter in no way compromised Goa’s interest or its claim before the Mahadayi tribunal.