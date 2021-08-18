‘Parliament a place for debates, not disruptions’

Not afraid to take action against disruptors, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Debates and discussions are allowed in Parliament and assemblies, but not disruptions, cautioned Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. He urged elected political representatives in the country to behave responsibly, avoid disruptions and improve the quality of debate in both the houses of Parliament and assemblies.

He said elected public representatives should focus more on improving the standard of the life of the people in general.

“Debates and discussions are allowed, and even dissent is fine, but not disruptions. I am not afraid of taking action. If necessary, I will take action. The point is, when people of the country see disruptive scenes on television, they become sad. Our elected representatives should keep this in mind,” said Mr. Naidu who is also chairman of Rajya Sabha.

His remarks came in the context of continuous disruptions by the opposition during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Mr. Naidu was speaking at a function organised by Federation of Karnataka Chambers and Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) to confer Bharat Ratna Sir M.V. Memorial Award on Dr. M.R. Jayaram, chairman, Ramaiah Group of Institutions for his commendable contributions towards education and healthcare.

The award was instituted by FKCCI in memory of the trade body's founder Mr. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a visionary who dreamt of industrialisation even before India became independent, and contributed greatly to the growth and development of trade and commerce in Karnataka.