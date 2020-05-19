Bengaluru

Parks, parlours to open

Parks and parlours are finally set to reopen on Tuesday after the State government’s green signal.

In a video message, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that parks in the city would be open between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. He said citizens may use the public facility at these times, provided existing norms such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are followed.

According to an order issued by the State government, all shops, including barber shops, spas and saloons will be allowed to function on the condition that they follow the Standard Operating Procedures that will be issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Despite relaxations, it was decided that pubs, bars, restaurants, malls and hotels would remain closed until further orders. Mr. Kumar said it was also decided to restrict all social, political, entertainment, cultural, or religious gatherings. “As before, permission from police is needed to conduct marriages. However, there may be no more than 50 guests at weddings and no more than 20 people at funerals,” he added.

