Parks in Bengaluru ignore BBMP order on extended timings, residents disappointed

Despite the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike mandating that parks be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., several green spaces across the city have failed to adhere to these timings, frustrating many residents.

In June, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar announced that parks would remain open throughout the day, following public demand. This move aimed to provide a space for labourers and gig workers to rest during their work breaks.

However, citizens are now complaining that the civic body’s orders are not being enforced. In some instances, Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), which have taken on park maintenance responsibilities, are restricting access, inconveniencing the general public.

Rohini Mohan shared her frustration on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Madhavan Park is closed at 10.40 am. Why? What happened to the BBMP’s promise of keeping parks open all day? My elderly mother wanted to walk, but the security guard refused to let her in.” Another user, Raja, tweeted, “In June, the Karnataka government made this announcement, but Yediyur Park still follows the old timings. A security guard told me the new proposal was cancelled.”

Kiran Kumar, a resident of Banashankari, told The Hindu that the park in his area opens at 5 a.m. but closes by 10.30 a.m., reopening only at 3 p.m. and closing again at 8 p.m. He blamed RWAs and park adopters for the issue. “This select group is controlling public spaces. While the adoption policy has benefits, it has also become a problem for some parks,” he said.

A senior BBMP official stated that the civic body is working to ensure compliance with the new timings. “There may be parks not following the order. Citizens can report such issues by calling our helpline numbers, 22660000 or 22221188, or by providing information via WhatsApp at 9480685700.”