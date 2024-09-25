GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parks in Bengaluru ignore BBMP order on extended timings, residents disappointed

Published - September 25, 2024 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru 

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
A senior BBMP official says the civic body is working to ensure compliance with the new timings.

A senior BBMP official says the civic body is working to ensure compliance with the new timings. | Photo Credit: file photo

Despite the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike mandating that parks be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., several green spaces across the city have failed to adhere to these timings, frustrating many residents.

In June, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar announced that parks would remain open throughout the day, following public demand. This move aimed to provide a space for labourers and gig workers to rest during their work breaks.

However, citizens are now complaining that the civic body’s orders are not being enforced. In some instances, Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), which have taken on park maintenance responsibilities, are restricting access, inconveniencing the general public.

Rohini Mohan shared her frustration on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Madhavan Park is closed at 10.40 am. Why? What happened to the BBMP’s promise of keeping parks open all day? My elderly mother wanted to walk, but the security guard refused to let her in.” Another user, Raja, tweeted, “In June, the Karnataka government made this announcement, but Yediyur Park still follows the old timings. A security guard told me the new proposal was cancelled.”

Kiran Kumar, a resident of Banashankari, told The Hindu that the park in his area opens at 5 a.m. but closes by 10.30 a.m., reopening only at 3 p.m. and closing again at 8 p.m. He blamed RWAs and park adopters for the issue. “This select group is controlling public spaces. While the adoption policy has benefits, it has also become a problem for some parks,” he said.

A senior BBMP official stated that the civic body is working to ensure compliance with the new timings. “There may be parks not following the order. Citizens can report such issues by calling our helpline numbers, 22660000 or 22221188, or by providing information via WhatsApp at 9480685700.”

Published - September 25, 2024 10:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.