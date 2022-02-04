Parking woes spill over to several residential areas

Bengaluru

04 February 2022 21:30 IST

Citizens term paid parking permits as problematic

There have been several instances when Meera K.D., a resident of Malleshpalya, has been unable to take out her own car parked inside her compound. More often than not, her front gate is blocked by illegally parked vehicles. “There are play schools and coaching classes in a residential area. Parents who come to drop off their children often park their vehicles in front of gates, blocking the residents,” she fumed.

With increasing commercialisation of residential areas across the city, people living in residential areas are grappling with parking woes. The problem is not restricted to popular neighbourhoods such as Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Malleswaram, HBR Layout, Kammanahalli, HSR Layout and Koramangala, but has spread to the side lanes of Banaswadi, Sanjaynagar, Vidyaranyapura and others.

Early last year, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) came out with Parking Policy 2.0 which proposed paid parking permits for residential areas. However, residents across the city say that this is not the solution.

N.S. Mukunda, founder of Bengaluru Praja Vedike, pointed out that public space cannot be “sold” by issuing parking permits. “This will give rise to several legal and ownership issues. Instead, the government should proactively crack down on commercialization in residential areas. Occupancy certificates should not be issued to a building that does not have proper parking facilities,” he said.

Concurring, Nitin Sheshadri from Citizens’ Action Forum, who is also the secretary of Koramangala 3rd Block Residents’ Welfare Association, claimed that the government was looking at soft targets-– residents. “Parking permits are a bad idea. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should crack down on those who have illegally converted parking spaces such as basements, into commercial spaces,” he said.

The policy also states that area level parking plans should be drawn up for better monitoring and enforcement of parking. V. Manjula, DULT commissioner, said the directorate had already completed drawing up parking plans for two of the eight zones in the BBMP. “We are working on the plans for the remaining zones,” she said.

Srikanth Narasimhan, founder and general secretary, Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party, said that while having a central policy is important, it would be impossible to have a one-size-fits-all kind of an approach. Solutions have to be found at the local level with citizens of that area actively participating to find the local solutions.“The BBMP needs to start tackling this issue at the ward and area level. Nodal officers should be directed to take this matter up in Ward Committee meetings where citizens can propose local solutions that can then be implemented within the framework of the policy,” he said and added that local solutions should cover clearly designated or demarcated parking slots on main roads with proper sign boards and markings on the road.

(This is part of a series on the issue of parking in Bengaluru and the controversy around towing of vehicles)