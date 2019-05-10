Parking to be allowed opposite Russell Market

In a relief for Russell Market traders, who were up in arms over the removal of parking space outside the market, the police have agreed to allow parking in the vacant space opposite the market.

On Thursday, the market and surrounding areas were inspected by Roshan Baig, Shivajinagar MLA, and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P. Harisekharan was also present.

Mohammed Idrees Choudhury, general secretary of Russell Market Traders’ Association, said the traders apprised the MLA of the need for parking space. “The parking was removed just when Ramzan started, which adversely affected business. It is during this time of the year that business looks up,” he said .

Mr. Choudhury claimed both Mr. Baig and Mr. Harisekharan saw merit in the traders’ demand for parking. He also said Mr. Harisekharan directed the traffic police personnel to allow parking in the vacant space opposite the market. However, the ACP was not available for comment.

The traders had been demanding restoration of parking after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cleared illegal encroachments within and outside the market on Saturday, as per the directions of the Karnataka High Court. A dedicated space was earmarked for movement of fire tenders, for which the parking facility was cleared.