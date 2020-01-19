Parking of vehicles prohibited

In view of third one-day International cricket match on Sunday between India and Australia at Chinnaswamy stadium, the police have made the following restrictions for smooth flow of traffic. According to a release, parking of vehicles has been prohibited between 12 noon and 11.30 p.m. on Queens Road, M.G. Road, Link Road from M.G. Road to Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, both sides of Central Street, St. Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, inside Cubbon Park, Kings Road, in front of Press Club, Bal Bhavan Road, Lavelle Road, and Vittal Mallya Road.

Plying of autorickshaws has been prohibited between 12 noon and 11.30 p.m on Queens Road, from traffic headquarters junction to Queens Circle (both sides), Cubbon Road from B.R.V. junction to CTO Circle (both sides) and M.G. Road, from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle (both sides).