Parking ban on Brigade Road

The traffic police have banned parking on Brigade Road from Cauvery Emporium junction to Opera junction in view of Smart City project work.
“Due to the work, one side of the road has been dug up and on the other side huge pipes have been stored. This has resulted in slow moving traffic on the road,” said a traffic police official.
He added that the number of cars parked on the busy road increases during the weekends as entry of vehicles is prohibited on Church Street. Alternative parking has been arranged at Cafe Azzure building, which has a capacity for 50 cars and 150 two-wheelers.
On M.G. Road, from Cauvery Emporium junction to Mayo Hall junction, arrangements have been made for 30 cars to be parked, while on the south side, only 20 cars will be allowed, the police said.
