Parking arrangement for IPL match in Bengaluru on April 2

April 01, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the view of the IPL cricket match at Chinnaswamy stadium scheduled between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on April 2

Arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the view of the IPL cricket match at Chinnaswamy stadium scheduled between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on April 2. NO PARKING ON • Queens Road, M.G. Road, M.G. Road to Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road ADVERTISEMENT • Central Street Road, Cubbon Road, St. Marks Road, Museum Road • Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedi (Road), Trinity Junction, Lavelle Road • Vittal Mallya Road and Nrupathunga Road Clamour for IPL tickets in Bengaluru Cricket fans queue up outside Chinnaswamy stadium to buy tickets ahead of the IPL 2023 cricket match on Sunday, in Bengaluru on March 31, 2023. | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar PARKING PLACES (subject to availability) • King’s Road, UB City parking lot • BMTC TTMC Shivajinagar • 1st Floor & Old KGID building • Kanteerava stadium, B.R.V. Ground below metro lane. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.