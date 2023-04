Parking arrangement for IPL match in Bengaluru on April 2

April 01, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the view of the IPL cricket match at Chinnaswamy stadium scheduled between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on April 2.

NO PARKING ON

• Queens Road, M.G. Road, M.G. Road to Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road

• Central Street Road, Cubbon Road, St. Marks Road, Museum Road

• Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedi (Road), Trinity Junction, Lavelle Road

• Vittal Mallya Road and Nrupathunga Road

PARKING PLACES (subject to availability)

• King’s Road, UB City parking lot

• BMTC TTMC Shivajinagar

• 1st Floor & Old KGID building

• Kanteerava stadium, B.R.V. Ground below metro lane.