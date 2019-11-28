Parked BMTC bus catches fire

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus parked outside the Wipro campus in Electronics City caught fire on Thursday afternoon causing panic among pedestrians and motorists. “Fortunately, there were no passengers in the bus. The bus driver, Sagar, jumped out of the vehicle,” said the police.

Sagar was waiting to ferry passengers to Brigade Road. Around 1.20 p.m., he noticed that the engine had caught fire. As thick smoke began engulfing the bus, he jumped out and tried to douse the flames with the fire extinguisher that was fixed in the vehicle.

He was joined by the conductor, Anil, and other BMTC staff. However, the front portion of the bus was gutted. Fire and emergency service personnel arrived at the spot soon after.

The bus was towed to the nearest depot where BMTC is investigating the cause of the accident.

“The BMTC technical team is conducting a detailed analysis. The mechanical and electrical departments of the BMTC are looking into the matter with the help of RTO officials, and will submit a report," said a senior BMTC official.