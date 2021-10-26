Park plan in JB Kaval Reserve Forest irks many

Bengaluru

26 October 2021 00:54 IST

A proposal to develop a park on a 400-acre plot, which is part of the Jarakabande (JB) Kaval Reserve Forest near Yelahanka, has met with stiff opposition from local residents and green activists alike.

Horticulture Minister N. Munirathna recently held a spot inspection and met Forest Minister Umesh Katti to seek permission of the department for the park project, and has been championing the proposal to develop a park in the area.

Declared a reserve forest in 1932 and one of the last remaining forest patches in the city, JB Kaval already has a tree park developed on a 32-hectare plot. Another large park proposed to be developed on a 400-acre plot will further chip away at the forest area, many fear.

“The agencies seem bent on developing all reserve forests into parks. A similar proposal to develop a park in the Turahalli forest area was opposed. Bengaluru has enough parks and we need to conserve forests,” said Leo Saldanha, Environment Support Group.

Krishna Datta N.C., an environmentalist and resident of Yelahanka, is now spearheading a campaign ‘Save Jarakabande Forests’, as part of which they have petitioned Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

A copy of the petition available with The Hindu detailed how 4,960 acres of forest and plantations have been diverted for development activities in North Bengaluru over the last 60 years and the Jarakabande Reserve Forest is one of the last surviving patches in this part of the city.

“The forest area has 89 species of trees planted, noteworthy among them being jackfruit, wild gooseberry, kadamba, beach almonds, indian beech, red sanders, teak, eucalyptus, among others, and is home to over 120 species of birds, reptiles, mammals, bees and wasps. Wild boars, jackals, pangolins, and spotted deer have also been spotted. A public park would destroy this ecosystem,” said Mr. Datta.

Horticulture Department officials were unavailable for their comments.