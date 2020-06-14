Parents take to Twitter to protest ban on online learning

A group of parents in Karnataka, on Sunday participated in a ‘TweetStorm’ to protest the ban imposed by the State government on online classes for students up to class 7.

In a span of three hours, more than 7,000 parents took to Twitter to voice their dissent with the hashtag #righttolearn. Many of them also tagged Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar and urged him to revoke the ban.

Parents argued that the government’s decision went against a child’s right to education and violated their right to decide what was best for their children.

Online learning has divided parents with many also opposing it. The government has formed a committee to frame guidelines on the dos and don’ts of online learning and to ensure that children who do not have access to smartphones and laptops are not left behind.