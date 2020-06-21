Parents take part in Twitter storm

Bengaluru

21 June 2020 23:18 IST

Hundreds of parents from Karnataka joined those from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to take part in a ‘Twitter storm’ against the ban on online classes. Parents posted several tweets with the hashtag #righttolearn and expressed their dissent. The topic was trending in Karnataka on Sunday evening. Both school managements and parents are considering legal recourse demanding that the ban be lifted. For its part, the government wants to ensure that all students have access to the tools that will allow them to participate in online classes. Students in rural areas as well as those from lower income groups do not have access to smartphones, laptops and uninterrupted internet connects.

