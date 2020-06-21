Bengaluru

Parents take part in Twitter storm

Hundreds of parents from Karnataka joined those from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to take part in a ‘Twitter storm’ against the ban on online classes. Parents posted several tweets with the hashtag #righttolearn and expressed their dissent. The topic was trending in Karnataka on Sunday evening. Both school managements and parents are considering legal recourse demanding that the ban be lifted. For its part, the government wants to ensure that all students have access to the tools that will allow them to participate in online classes. Students in rural areas as well as those from lower income groups do not have access to smartphones, laptops and uninterrupted internet connects.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2020 11:21:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/parents-take-part-in-twitter-storm/article31884374.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY