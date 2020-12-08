Parents pull students out of schools as families return to their hometowns

Most requests for transfer certificates have come from families who run businesses that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic

P. Verma (name changed) used to run a relatively successful granite company on the outskirts of the city. However, months after the lockdown, business is yet to pick up. He and his family have made the difficult choice of returning to their hometown in Bihar.

“I had to pull my children out of their private CBSE school in Bengaluru. We have decided to enrol both our sons in schools in Bihar for the next academic year,” he said.

And he’s not the only migrant family to have decided to upend their lives in Bengaluru and go back home. Over the last few weeks, some of the top private schools in the city have been receiving a flurry of transfer certificate requests from students as their parents are returning to their hometowns. While a majority of the requests have come from families running businesses in the city that have been adversely affected by the pandemic and the economic downturn, others are from parents who have decided to work-from-home in their native places thereby reducing expenses such as rent.

Some parents have opted to put admissions on hold for the 2020-21 academic year.

Dakshayani Kanna, principal of Harvest International School, said that around half a dozen parents had approached her with such requests. “They explained that they were relocating back to their hometowns as their businesses in Bengaluru have not recovered from the losses incurred due to COVID-19. They have taken transfer certificates with the intention of enrolling their children in schools in their native towns. They feel that their expenses will be less if they move back home as they will have the support of their families as well,” she said.

She, however, pointed out that there were also a sizable number of parents who have “temporarily” relocated to their hometowns with many software companies providing the work-from-home option till mid-2021. “But the section of parents who have salaried jobs have told us that they will come back to the city in time for the next academic year and want to continue with online classes for now,” she said.

Mansoor Ali Khan, member, board of management, DPS Group of Schools, said that software engineers have decided to relocate to their hometowns as they feel that working remotely is the way forward. “Besides taking transfer certificates from schools, many are even putting admissions of their children on hold and are not attending online classes for the 2020-21 academic year,” he said.

Sumanth Narayan, founder of Shanthinikethana School, said that at least 35 parents who had sought transfer certificates cited relocation to their native towns. “The parents we spoke to feel that their businesses will not pick up for at least another two years,” he said. The school has also received requests from parents employed in the private sector who have had to adjust to pay cuts.