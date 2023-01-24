Parents protest against Orchids International School

January 24, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hundreds of parents protested in front of Orchids International School, Nagarabhavi on Tuesday morning, alleging that the school management had falsely claimed that they were affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), while they are in fact affiliated to the State Board. Parents demanded a full fee refund from the school management.

“We were shocked to receive a circular from the school two days ago saying they will be conducting exams for class 5 and 8 according to the sState syllabus. We have admitted our children to the school under the impression that it is a CBSE syllabus school. Now how can they conduct exams in the State syllabus?,” questioned a protesting parent. The school has collected fee of over ₹1 lakh making false claims, they alleged.

Rajashekar. H.G, the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bengaluru South-1, told The Hindu that the government had served a notice on the school in August 2022 about admitting students to CBSE branch, while they were affiliated to the State Board. “The school replied that they were indeed following the State syllabus and even took State board textbooks. But now parents allege they were told that it was a CBSE school. I will visit the school on Wednesday and take suitable action,” he said.

Over the last few months, the management of Orchids International School has received four notices by the department of which two were pertaining to a similar allegation that the schools were illegally admitting students to CBSE stream when they had no affiliation to the Board.