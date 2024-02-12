ADVERTISEMENT

Parents of six minors fined ₹25,000 each for causing road accidents

February 12, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Parents of six minors who illegally drove vehicles and caused accidents were fined ₹25,000 each. All these accidents were reported in Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station limits in 2022-23, and none of them were fatal.

Parents of these six minors appeared before the court and were levied a penalty of ₹25,000 each for allowing minors to drive their vehicles, violating rules. These parents have now paid a total penalty of ₹1.5 Lakh. 

A senior traffic police official said allowing minors to drive vehicles will attract severe penalties for vehicle owners. “During our recent special drives around schools and educational institutions, we have found many such cases and booked the vehicle owners for the violation,” the official said, appealing to all vehicle owners not to allow minors to drive their vehicles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US