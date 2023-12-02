Parents allege newborn bitten by cockroaches at Vani Vilas hospital; authorities claim it to be skin rash

December 02, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Exposing the poor maintenance of government healthcare facilities, parents of a newborn male at the State-run Vani Vilas Maternity Hospital on Saturday alleged that the baby was bitten by cockroaches on the bed in the ward and had developed rashes all over the body.

Asharani, a 33-year-old resident of Nagarbhavi, who was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night, gave birth to a male baby on Thursday morning through normal delivery. On the second day, the mother noticed that cockroaches were moving on the baby’s body. On a closer look, she found the baby’s entire back had become reddish with severe rashes.

Shocked, the family sought a discharge from the hospital on Saturday morning and got the mother and baby admitted to a private facility in Mandya, their hometown.

The baby’s grand uncle, B. Kumar (Shivugowda), alleged the hospital lacked adequate hygiene. “In the two days that Asharani was admitted there, we found cockroaches moving all over the place. They were on the beds, on the walls and window crevices. We have also seen rodents moving around even during the day,” he alleged.

“There was little relief despite bringing this to the notice of the hospital staff. If we had known, we would have taken a loan and admitted our daughter to a private facility. This is our first and last visit to Vani Vilas,” he said.

Hospital claims baby developed allergy

Denying that the baby was bitten by cockroaches, Hospital Medical Superintendent Savitha C said the baby had developed skin allergy and rashes. “We got the baby seen by our paediatrician and dermatologist. Usually, newborns are wrapped in warm clothes and can develop an allergy if the clothes and sweaters are not washed properly before use. This is common during the early neonatal period,” she said.

Asserting that the hospital and wards are cleaned every day, she said the cockroach manifestation could be because patients leave leftover food in the wards and corridors.

Explanation sought

Taking note of the bizarre incident, Medical Education Director B.L. Sujatha Rathod said she had sought an explanation from the hospital. “The baby may not have been bitten but could have developed rashes if the cockroaches had moved on the skin. We have directed the hospital authorities to intensify its pest control measures,” she said.

“As the hospital is affiliated to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, pest control is outsourced through a central tendering process. We have also directed BMCRI to see if there are any lapses in pest control by the agency,” she added.