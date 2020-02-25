Parents accuse pre-primary schools of demanding exorbitant fees

25 February 2020 21:28 IST

Some of them have filed a complaint with the Block Education Officer

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has received complaints that several pre-primary schools are charging exorbitant fees.

Parents have filed a complaint and have alleged that the fees for schools in and around the Varthur region range from ₹67,000 to ₹2 lakh for pre-primary classes, which include playgroup, nursery and kindergarten.

A group of eight parents who live in and around Varthur had lodged a complaint with the Block Education Officer South Range 4. Officials of the department have decided to inspect some of the pre-primary schools and later issue a show-cause notice if anyone is found to be violating the fee structure prescribed by the government.

Ayesha Thahaseen, who has a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, said that parents are demanding a ‘reasonable fee structure’. “My daughter, who is in nursery, goes to her school from 9.30 a.m. to noon. Just for two-and-a-half hours, I pay ₹67,000 per annum. This is unacceptable on the part of school managements to charge such high fees,” she said.

Another parent, who has signed the complaint, said that they have collated the fee structure of 20 pre-primary classes, and the fee structure of all these classes is beyond the reach of middle-class families. “While officials of the department insist that private schools follow the fee structure and display it, pre-primary schools are not monitored. There is a need to ensure that they are regulated better,” the parent said.

According to the fee structure, other than recurring costs, managements can charge an additional fee that could differ based on the location, ranging from 70% of the recurring fee in gram panchayat and town panchayat limits to about 100% in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike areas.

D. Hanumantharaya, Block Education Officer South Range 4, acknowledged receipt of a complaint and said that he had scheduled visits to three pre-primary schools next week.