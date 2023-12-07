Panic button installation in public transport vehicles: Private Transport Associations seek funding from govt.

December 07, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the State government’s notification mandating the inclusion of a vehicle location tracking device and an emergency panic button in all public transport vehicles and those operating under a national permit, private transport bodies say that it imposes a significant financial burden on them.

Private vehicle owners, citing financial strain, are urging the government for financial aid. “The requirement to install panic buttons and vehicle tracking devices will particularly impact economically disadvantaged cab drivers and owners. Additionally, the order mandates replacing existing panic buttons and tracking devices, posing an additional financial burden,” K. Radhakrishna Holla, president of Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association said.

“We urge the government to extend financial support to us through the Nirbhaya scheme. Over the past few years, many cab operators in the State have voluntarily installed GPS devices to prevent illegal activities and ensure the safety of passengers,” he added.

Last month, the Transport Department issued a directive requiring the installation of vehicle location tracking (VLT) devices and emergency panic buttons in all public service vehicles, including taxis and cabs. The order, effective from December 1, grants a one-year grace period until November 30, 2024, for the implementation of these safety measures.

Vehicle owners can buy the devices from approved manufacturers at a cost of ₹7,599 (excluding GST). The department has identified 13 manufacturers authorised to supply these devices in the State.

According to the notification issued on November 23, RTOs will withhold the renewal of fitness certificates for public service vehicles if owners do not install the required devices with panic buttons.

Nataraj Sharma, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association, said: “It is not correct to compel us to pay premium prices for devices and manufacturers approved by the government when we can obtain them at lower prices in the market.”

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the initiative is implemented for women’s safety, aiming to enhance both passenger safety and the security of women using public transport vehicles.

