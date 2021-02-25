Panels to be set up to speed up Sakala process

Committees at the district level will be formed to ensure that the Sakala applications are attended to in a time-bound manner.

S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala incharge Minister said many of the 758 services available in the State, have not received requests from the public. He said the committees will be formed to reduce the number of pending applications, to know the reasons for rejection of applications among others. He also said such committees can sensitize and raise awareness of citizens. The Sakala Mission was started by the State government for speedy redressal of of citizens’ grievances.

Mr. Kumar took officials to task as there were complaints that officials were bypassing the Sakala applications. Mr Kumar said that a coordination committee at the district level will also be set up and asked to submit report to Sakala Mission every Monday.

In January 2021, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapur and Shivamoga districts were the top performing districts who had disposed the highest number of applications. Mr. Kumar delivered certificates to those who have delivered time bound services.

At a video conference with officials from the districts, he said all officials must ensure that they deliver services through timely planning. This will be monitored at the State level. The minister added that he would review the districts’ progress and check the number of services available every fortnight. He warned that any sort of negligence in services will not be tolerated.