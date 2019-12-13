Panel to study ways to regularise unauthorised constructions

The State government on Thursday decided to set up a cabinet sub-committee to look into ways to regularise the unauthorised constructions in BDA layouts in the city.

The sub-committee will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan and will have R. Ashok, Suresh Kumar and V. Somanna as members.

The government estimates that there are about 75,000 buildings in an area of about 5,000 acres across BDA layouts that have been identified as unauthorised, Law and Parliamentary Minister J. Madhuswamy told presspersons after a meeting of the State Cabinet.

“The owners of these unauthorised buildings have not paid any development fee and the sub committee has been asked to recommended penalties and ways to legalise them,” he said.

Peripheral ring road

The cabinet has approved the BDA’s request to start preliminary discussion with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to fund the peripheral ring road project in Bengaluru.

According to Mr. Madhuswamy, the ring road project will be taken up in three phases at a cost of ₹5,016 crore for a total distance of 65.5 km. He said that Tumakuru Road-Ballari road stretch will cost ₹1,746.05 crore, Ballari Road to Old Madras Road (OMR) stretch will cost ₹1,417.37 crore and OMR to Hosur Road stretch will cost ₹2,453 crore. In all, he said 1,810 acres in 67 villages along the PRR alignment has to be acquired. “The total cost includes acquisition cost also,” he added.

On the funding, he said the State has agreed to foot 16% of the project cost or about ₹901.72 crore, and the rest will come through loan and subsidy. “The cabinet has approved BDA’s request to start preliminary talks with JICA on loan and financial assistance,” he said.