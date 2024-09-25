Panel to probe charges of irregularities in payments for works in R.R. Nagar

Troubles continue to mount for Munirathna, who is currently facing legal scrutiny in three cases, including allegations of rape, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the charges. Now, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed a five-member committee to investigate allegations of financial irregularities involving bill payments totalling ₹500 crore between 2020 and 2022, related to the R.R. Nagar assembly constituency, which Munirathna represents.

The committee, led by Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil, includes the Special Commissioner (Projects), Special Commissioner (Finance), Chief Engineer (Quality Assurance and Quality Control), and the Chief Engineer from the Technical Vigilance Cell under the Commissioner. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath constituted this team on Monday and instructed them to carry out a comprehensive investigation.

Speaking to the press, Mr. Giri Nath said there were reports suggesting that payments exceeding the billed amounts had been made. To investigate these claims, the committee, led by the Special Commissioner (Revenue), was formed. The probe will focus on two key aspects: whether any approvals from competent authorities were obtained for the excess payments and the reasons for the cost escalations. Additionally, the team will examine the quality of work performed.

Mr. Giri Nath added, “A broader investigation is already underway regarding BBMP works across various zones, but this team will focus specifically on the R.R. Nagar zone.” The investigation will cover payments made between September 18, 2020, and July 19, 2022.