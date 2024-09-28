Panel discussion on the importance of igniting children’s imagination held in Bengaluru

The ITC Group organized a panel discussion titled “The Importance of Igniting a Child’s Imagination” recently at St. Joseph’s School in the city.

The day also saw the launch of a bus equipped with a special LiDAR screen, with the aim to help children explore their creativity and imagination using technology.

Some of the key participants included scientist and ex-ISRO director Prakasha Rao, COO of Biscuits & Cakes at ITC Ali Harris Shere, child psychiatrist Dr. Megha Mahajan, film personality Mandira Bedi and Fr. Rohan D’Almeida SJ, Principal of St. Joseph’s School.

Mandira Bedi began the discussion by talking about the challenges she faces as a mother. “ It is astonishing how my eight-year-old daughter’s imagination progresses day by day while my thirteen-year-old son has pruned his imagination concerning reality,” she said, while Mahajan explained the science of imagination and D’Almeida talked about how imaginative teachers and parents need to be to support their students and children. Harris

Mr. Shere, in turn, spoke about how everyone, including children, has the right to enter a fantasy world and discussed ITC’s latest launch, the “Fantasy Spaceship,” a bus equipped with expansive interactive screens that will travel to schools across India.