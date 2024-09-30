ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani national, family arrested at Jigani in Bengaluru with fake identify documents

Published - September 30, 2024 02:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the wife is from Bangladesh. The Pakistani national met her in Dhaka and got married to her

The Hindu Bureau

Police said that the arrested persons had fake identity documents.  | Photo Credit: File photo

In a joint operation by Central agencies, the Jigani police arrested a Pakistani national along with his wife and in-laws, who were living on the outskirts of Bengaluru allegedly with fake identities for the last six years. The arrest comes close on the heels of the NIA arresting an absconding accused in the Assam ULFA IED case who was hiding in Jigani working as a security guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police raided a house and arrested the accused on September 29 before they were taken into custody for questioning.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the wife is from Bangladesh. The Pakistani national met her in Dhaka and got married to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple is said to have illegally come to Delhi in 2014. They moved to Bengaluru in 2018.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With the help of a local agent, the family allegedly got IDs with fake names. They had been living in Jigani since 2018.

The police are questioning the man about his network, workplace and his activities during his stay in Bengaluru.

On September 26, the NIA, with the help of Jigani police, had picked up a 26-year-old Assamese man from Jigani Industrial Area. He is suspected to have improvised explosive devices (IED)-like substances to carry out blasts in Assam on August 15.

The accused, Girish Behra, is suspected to be a member of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). He was picked up from the premises of a private company in Jigani, a police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

bengaluru / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US