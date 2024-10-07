Pakistan nationals in Bengaluru: Police arrest key suspect

Jigani police had a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into two Pakistani families illegally residing in Bengaluru. They have arrested a key suspect who is believed to have facilitated their stay in India.

The accused, Pervez Ahmed alias Farvez, was apprehended on October 6 near Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station at Majestic. The police said he is confirmed to be a member of Mehdi Foundation International (MFI) in India.

This breakthrough followed the arrest of Rashid Ali Siddiqui, alias Siddakki, also known as Shankar Sharma, 48, along with his wife Ayesha (alias Asha Rani), 38, and her parents Hanif Mohammed (alias Ram Babu Sharma), 73, and Rubina (alias Rani), 61. The family was apprehended at their residence in Rajapura village near Jigani on September 29.

Authorities suspect Pervez of playing a pivotal role in helping the Pakistani nationals acquire Indian identity documents, such as Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and passports, enabling them to remain in the country unlawfully.

During the investigation, police discovered that Pervez, an Indian national with MFI contacts, had been assisting Pakistani nationals wishing to relocate to India. He reportedly guided them through the process of crossing borders and obtaining forged identification documents.

Rashid, during his interrogation, allegedly revealed that he had initially fled Pakistan after facing attacks by religious leaders for his work as an MFI preacher.

He had taken refuge in Bangladesh for three years with his wife and in-laws. When he faced further threats in Bangladesh, Pervez allegedly contacted him and arranged for his illegal entry into India. The family entered the country via West Bengal with the assistance of agents, eventually settling in Delhi with Pervez’s help.

They received fake Aadhaar cards, passports, driving licences, and PAN cards, while changing their identities to evade detection.

Rashid continued his work as a preacher, promoting religious content on Alra TV. Investigators believe Pervez used his MFI connections to extend similar assistance to others, including another Pakistani family arrested in Bengaluru on October 3. Syed Tariq, alias Chouhan, 53, his wife Anila Tariq (alias Deepali Chouhan), 48, and their 17-year-old daughter were detained in Nelagadaranahalli.

Pervez is suspected of helping them secure false documentation.

A senior police official confirmed that Pervez is being questioned regarding the funding and support provided by MFI for Pakistani nationals living illegally in India. Authorities are working to uncover the full extent of the operation.

