Pain clinic at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru inaugurated

September 06, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

To cater to patients with acute and chronic pain, such as cancer pain, musculoskeletal pain, spine-related pain and joint pain, a pain clinic was inaugurated at the State-run Victoria Hospital, affiliated to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), in Bengaluru.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil inaugurated the clinic, along with some other facilities, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. The clinic that will be managed by the Department of Anesthesia will function from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic had started accepting patients since June 17 and has so far treated 200 patients.

Ramesh Krishna K., Dean and Director of BMCRI, said the Minister also inaugurated a second MRI machine. ”BMCRI is the only institute among government medical colleges and hospitals in Karnataka to provide round-the-clock imaging services,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also launched the first view of the proposed BMCRI canteen, being donated by an NRI in the USA in the name of his father who was a Professor of Surgery in BMCRI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.