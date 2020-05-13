Padarayanapura testing postponed by a day

Collection of swab samples from residents of Arafat Nagar containment zone in Padarayanapura ward has been postponed by a day after the councillor and residents of the neighbouring Rayapura ward started protesting when they realised that those who were going to be tested would be taken to a hospital in their area.

The BBMP will now start the testing process only on Thursday. While health officials claimed that the swab collection had been put off due to logistics issues, senior officials claimed it was due to the resistance on the part of the Rayapura councillor and residents. BBMP’s Special Commissioner Lokesh M. told The Hindu that the health officials convinced Shashikala J.V., Rayapura councillor, to allow testing of residents of Arafat Nagar at the JJR Nagar General Hospital in the ward.

Residents from Arafat Nagar will be brought to the hospital in batches of 10-15 in a designated vehicle and taken back in the same van. “It takes 10 minutes to collect the sample from one person and input the details on the app. All residents will be tested in a staggered manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, in a video message on Wednesday, said that the primary and secondary contacts of patients from Hongasandra, who had finished their quarantine, would be accommodated in the train to Bihar on Thursday. “They had complained about the quality of food and protested demanding they be sent back to their hometowns. We have coordinated with the revenue officials to ensure that they are accommodated in the train on Thursday,” he said.