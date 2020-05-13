Bengaluru

Padarayanapura testing postponed by a day

BBMP to collect swab samples today

Collection of swab samples from residents of Arafat Nagar containment zone in Padarayanapura ward has been postponed by a day after the councillor and residents of the neighbouring Rayapura ward started protesting when they realised that those who were going to be tested would be taken to a hospital in their area.

The BBMP will now start the testing process only on Thursday. While health officials claimed that the swab collection had been put off due to logistics issues, senior officials claimed it was due to the resistance on the part of the Rayapura councillor and residents. BBMP’s Special Commissioner Lokesh M. told The Hindu that the health officials convinced Shashikala J.V., Rayapura councillor, to allow testing of residents of Arafat Nagar at the JJR Nagar General Hospital in the ward.

Residents from Arafat Nagar will be brought to the hospital in batches of 10-15 in a designated vehicle and taken back in the same van. “It takes 10 minutes to collect the sample from one person and input the details on the app. All residents will be tested in a staggered manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, in a video message on Wednesday, said that the primary and secondary contacts of patients from Hongasandra, who had finished their quarantine, would be accommodated in the train to Bihar on Thursday. “They had complained about the quality of food and protested demanding they be sent back to their hometowns. We have coordinated with the revenue officials to ensure that they are accommodated in the train on Thursday,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 10:31:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/padarayanapura-testing-postponed-by-a-day/article31576826.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY