Padarayanapura: Swab collection begins

After much delay, the swab collection of residents of Arafat Nagar containment zone — where 54 cases have been reported —began on Thursday.

In a video message, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said 11 samples had been collected on the first day of testing. Two more testing kiosks will be opened soon to facilitate officials to collect more samples from residents. “Priority is being given to the testing of residents who are above 60 years, pregnant women and those with comorbidities,” he said.

Earlier, Anil Kumar, accompanied by Chamarajpet MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, local councillors, BBMP and police officials, inspected the containment zone to assess the situation on ground. “Police officials have been directed to ensure that the seal down is followed strictly. They have also been asked to put up a picket to ensure that residents don’t move out of the containment zone,” he said and added that autorickshaws fitted with loudspeakers will make announcements in the area asking residents to stay indoors. Civil defence personnel will also patrol the area and warn residents from moving around.

The Commissioner also said that all health and police officials and members of non-governmental organisations working on ground in the containment zone will be provided with masks, gloves and visors.

With regard to migrant workers from Hongasandra who are under quarantine, Mr. Anil Kumar said that the 132 workers have tested negative for COVID-19. “Since they want to go back to their hometowns, we have registered them on the Seva Sindhu portal. We could not accommodate them on the train departing to Bihar on Thursday. All of them will be accommodated in the train to Bihar either Friday or Saturday,” he added.