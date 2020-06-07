Padarayanapura councillor arrested

Padarayanapura councillor Imran Pasha was arrested after his supporters carried out a huge procession from Victoria Hospital till his house minutes following he discharge from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19 on Sunday. The police said Mr. Pasha was arrested for violating the NDMA Act and prohibitory orders. He was sent to Victoria Hospital jail ward.

Earlier, hundreds of supporters cheered and showered flowers and followed his car on bikes, leading to traffic jam on Mysuru Road for some time. There was no social distancing maintained during the procession as people thronged the car to shake hands with him.

The police, who arrived at the spot, failed to contain the crowd.

Following his discharge after nine days of treatment, Mr. Pasha called upon his followers to maintain social distance and stay at home to stay safe. However, the excited supporters did not pay heed and followed his car cheering, shouting slogans, and whistling all the way.

The J.J. Nagar police had earlier filed an FIR against Mr. Pasha for creating ruckus and refusing to get admitted to hospital after he tested positive.

Padarayanapura is a containment zone and carrying out such massive procession violating social distance amounts to an offence under the NDMA Act, a senior police officer said.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao imposed prohibitory orders in Padarayanapura for five days with immediate effect. The prohibitory orders are applicable in J.J. Nagar police station limits to contain gatherings, carrying out processions, and violating social distancing in the containment zone, Mr. Rao said.