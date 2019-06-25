Pack of stray dogs mauls five-year-old to death on outskirts of Bengaluru

A pack of stray dogs mauled a five-year-old boy to death on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday. The child, identified as Durgesh, was returning home after visiting his father, who works as a construction labourer, when the pack attacked him at Ajjegowdanapalya, which falls under Hurali Chikkanahalli gram panchayat.

According to Hanumaiah, a social activist, the incident occurred in a deserted area in the village that was covered with overgrowth. “Every day, Durgesh would visit his father, Mallappa, who works at a construction site just a few hundred metres from their hut. He was returning from the site on Tuesday when the dogs attacked him. As the area was deserted, there was no one to rescue the child,” he told The Hindu.

Residents of the area, including Durgesh’s mother, who was caring for her month-old baby, heard the dogs and assumed it was a pack fight. It was only much later that they realised that the child had been mauled to death.

“The problem of stray dogs has been compounded by many paying guest accommodations coming up in our village. The waste generated in these places is just dumped in the open. This apart, offal and other waste from meat shops within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits is dumped indiscriminately in our villages. Though we have caught a few people red-handed, the problem persists. This is the main reason for the rise in stray dogs,” said Mr. Hanumaiah.

The gram panchayat has appealed to the tahsildar of Yelahanka taluk to announce some compensation to the victim’s family. “Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath, who visited the spot, has also assured the family of some compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he added.

The problem posed by stray dogs roaming in packs is not limited to the outskirts of the city. In another incident, which took place on Saturday, a five-old-girl, Anu, was bitten by stray dogs at Rose Garden in Neelasandra of Central Bengaluru. Passers-by rushed to her rescue and chased the dogs away. The child sustained bites on her face and is currently undergoing treatment at Vani Vilas Hospital, according to residents. BBMP officials, however, had no details about the matter.