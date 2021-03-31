PA to BBMP Joint Commissioner found dead

31 March 2021 22:27 IST

He was 33 years old

A 33-year-old man working as the personal assistant to joint commissioner, BBMP, East zone, allegedly ended his life in his house at Vijayanagar on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Gowda.

He was staying with his niece after his wife and children had left the city to attend a family function.

The incident came to light when his niece, worried that Rakesh was not responding to repeated calls nor opening the door, alerted his brother.

The brother reached the house and broke open the door to find him dead. They rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The family members told the police that Rakesh didn't have any dispute with anyone in the family or in the office.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by Vijayanagar police and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of death.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)