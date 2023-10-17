P. Sivakumar assumes charge as Member Secretary, Central Silk Board

October 17, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

P. Sivakumar assumed office as the new Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, at Bengaluru, on Monday (Oct. 16). He succeeds Rajit Ranjan Okhandiar. Mr. Sivakumar will hold the office for five years.

A 2000 batch of the Indian Forest Service Officer of the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre, Mr. Sivakumar has been instrumental in revitalizing the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam. A post-graduate in forestry, he is an alumnus of the Forest College and Research Institute, Mettupalayam, under Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, said Central Silk Board in a release.

