Owners will have to register properties with e-Aasthi soon

New software is being tested on a pilot basis in East Zone

The city’s civic body will ask property owners in East Zone to register their properties with the e-Aasthi software at Bangalore One Centres soon.

The new software being tested on a pilot basis in East Zone will make all khata operations, issue of new khata, amalgamation, division and all other related activities online. The new software has an exhaustive database with 42 datasets about the properties, while the old one had only eight.

“The new database will include geotagged photos of the property, photos of the owner among several other data points. These details need to be further spot verified by revenue officials. Hence, populating this database is a time consuming cumbersome process,” said Deepak R.L., Special Commissioner (Revenue), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

BBMP has now decided to crowdsource this database, asking property owners to register their properties at Bangalore One Centres for a fee, following which revenue officials would verify these details submitted on the ground. “Presently, issue of khata is taking a long time of two to three weeks. This will be reduced once the database is populated,” he said.

Based on the success of e-Aasthi software in East Zone, the project will be expanded to South and West Zones, covering the entire core city. “Outer zones have been lagging in computerisation. First we need to speed up computerisation in these zones following which we can implement e-Aasthi,” Dr. Deepak said.

“The goal of e-Aasthi is for citizens to be able to get their khata in their digilocker after they make an application. But that is a long way ahead and we will eventually get there,” he added.