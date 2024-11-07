Owner of detective agency among five arrested for abducting a Yoga teacher, attempt to kill her as part of a hit job

Chikkaballapur police have arrested the owner of a detective agency and three of his associates for abducting a 34-year-old Yoga teacher at gun point and attempting to kill her on October 24. The victim has claimed that she was buried alive by the accused at a deserted spot after they took her to be dead. However, she claimed that she faked her death using “yoga techniques”. These claims are being probed now.

The police have also arrested a woman identified as Bindu who paid the ‘hit’ to abduct and kill the Yoga teacher over her alleged affair with Bindu’s husband. The victim who is separated from her husband, lives with her two children and teaches Yoga to eke out a living.

The accused Satish Reddy, the owner of Mahanagari Detective Agency in the city, posing as a retired army officer, approached the victim seeking yoga therapy for his back pain.

After a few sessions, Reddy offered her to teach her rifle shooting and took her in a car on October 24. The victim noticed three other men in the car and suspected that something was fishy and tried to resist, but the accused overpowered her and abducted the victim at a gun point.

While the car was moving, the accused assaulted her accusing her of having affair with Bindu’s husband and tried to assault her sexually, the victim alleged. Due to continuous assault and torture the victim passed out. Assuming that she is dead, the accused drove the car to a forest area, dug up a trench and buried her. The victim claimed that she used Yoga techniques to fake her death and woke up as soon as the accused left.

She claimed to have walked three kilometers to reach a house in Dibburahalli belonging to Venkatesh and sought help. The family offered her water and food consoled her before alerting the police. The police rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital and recorded her statement. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of kidnap and attempt to murder against Satish Reddy and others. Five accused including Satish Reddy and Bindu were arrested on Wednesday. The accused had even stolen a SUV from Koppal to carry out the crime.

Satish Reddy, has multiple criminal cases pending against him and was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) earlier this year in a case related to illegally sourcing Call Detail Records (CDRs) of private individuals in connivance with a police constable earlier posted with the technical cell of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

