Owner of aviation enterprise, pilot among four booked for accident during flight practice

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 21, 2022 22:53 IST

The owner of a Bengaluru aviation and sports enterprise, a pilot and air traffic control in charge are among four persons booked for involvement in an accident during a flight practice in GFTS Jakkur Aerodrome on July 17 and for not informing the concerned authority.

Considering serious lapses on the part of the accused, Basavareddeppa Ronad, Secretary Of GFTS, Jakkur Aerodrome, filed a complaint with the Amruthahalli police on Thursday seeking legal action.

In his complaint, Mr. Ronad said that the owner of the Bangalore Aviation and Sports Enterprises, B.G. Kumaraswamy, accompanied by Dhanush B.K., piloted by Captain Amarnath took VT-UMJ - microlight aircraft for flight practice from Runway-8.

The flight completed three landings and during the fourth take-off, the pilot noticed a technical snag in the engine and landed on the runway abruptly with a broken gear. Though it was a serious incident, the accused has not reported the incident to DGCA not GFTS even though traffic control in-charge Captain Sharath Chandra was aware of the incident.

In addition to the serious lapses, Mr. Kumaraswamy and his son Sidhanth B.K. dismantled the wings of the aircraft and took it outside on the pretext of 50 hours maintenance. This is a serious violation of the DGCA rules, Mr. Ronad, said in his complaint.

There were three other aircraft flying at the aerodrome, but even they have not reported the matter. The accused committed a serious mistake culpable under section 11 of Aircraft Act and should be dealt legally, the complainant alleged. The police have summoned the accused to appear for questioning.

