Overbridge over Yeshwanthpur railway line needs urgent attention, say residents

December 11, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B.P.,Bharath Gowda B.R.

The overbridge over the Yeswanthpur railway line (Kalinga Rao Road) is in a poor state, complain local residents.

“Owing to heavy traffic for a couple of years, this overbridge is used 24 hours. The width of the bridge is unable to handle the huge traffic, resulting in traffic jams, and vehicles are stranded on the bridge,” said a local resident.

Vinay K.L., another resident, said to avoid traffic this overbridge is used by many commuters. The bridge is narrow and is a single lane for both incoming and outgoing vehicles. “The routine inspection of the bridge has also not been done. We request the authorities concerned to check and certify the condition of this overbridge,” he said.

According to Sooraj, a resident of Jalahalli, the stretch is full of potholes. “For the past eight years, we have been using this road to go to office everyday. To avoid traffic, people use this bridge as this is a short cut. The bridge has potholes and needs immediate attention,” he added.

Railway department officials could not be reached for a response.

