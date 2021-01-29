Over three lakh healthcare workers inoculated in Karnataka so far

Bengaluru

29 January 2021 23:52 IST

A total of 3,06,187 of the targeted 5,92,260 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Karnataka so far, taking the overall coverage to 52%. On Friday, the 14th day after vaccination began on January 16, the State achieved a coverage of 43% with 21,802 of the day’s targeted 50,219 coming forward to take the jab.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), and Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Health Commissioner, apart from several other health officials, took the shot on Friday.

While Uttara Kannada recorded the highest coverage with 65%, Bengaluru Rural and Bagalkot recorded the lowest coverage with 40%. At least 21 districts recorded a coverage of 50% and above. In Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits, 45% coverage was recorded on Friday.

No serious adverse events following immunisation were reported in the State on the day.