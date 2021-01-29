Over three lakh healthcare workers inoculated in Karnataka so far

A total of 3,06,187 of the targeted 5,92,260 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Karnataka so far, taking the overall coverage to 52%. On Friday, the 14th day after vaccination began on January 16, the State achieved a coverage of 43% with 21,802 of the day’s targeted 50,219 coming forward to take the jab.
Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), and Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Health Commissioner, apart from several other health officials, took the shot on Friday.
While Uttara Kannada recorded the highest coverage with 65%, Bengaluru Rural and Bagalkot recorded the lowest coverage with 40%. At least 21 districts recorded a coverage of 50% and above. In Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits, 45% coverage was recorded on Friday.
No serious adverse events following immunisation were reported in the State on the day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath