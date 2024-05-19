Over six tonnes of waste generated during RCB-CSK game in Bengaluru  

The high-stakes game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday that attracted a massive crowd saw over six tonnes of waste generated outside the stadium.

About 45 pourakarmikas in the early morning hours were seen collecting the waste near the stadium and one compactor and four auto tippers were sent to clear the waste generated by the fans, sellers who were selling shirts, tickets and other materials.

A senior BBMP official said: “While we do not have accurate data on the volume of waste, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collect approximately six tonnes of waste.”

He further said the civic workers always engage in more work after matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and that the BBMP had collected more waste after the first IPL match hosted in Bengaluru.

The civic workers were assisted by volunteers. The volunteers were seen picking up bottles, plastic covers, food waste, clothes and others.

Plog Raja from Indian Ploggers Army said about 25 volunteers from the organisation assisted the civic workers. It took about 90 minutes for the BBMP and his team to clear the waste littered outside the stadium, including near Cubbon Park metro station.

A BBMP official who was present at the site said despite levying fines for littering, it hasn’t been a deterrent.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Karnataka State Cricket Association said the waste generated after the match inside the ground is lifted by the vendors engaged by the association.

