Over a month, but no sign of reopening Goraguntepalya flyover

Bengaluru

01 February 2022 22:35 IST

Now, the NHAI wants deviation of traffic on main lanes to carry out load testing

It has been close to 40 days, but there is no sign of re-opening of Goraguntepalya flyover. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is buying more time to open the flyover.

M.K. Wathore, chief general manager, NHAI, told The Hindu that as per the suggestions made by experts from Indian Institute of Science –Bengaluru (IISc), the NHAI will carry out load testing in the coming days.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have roped inagencies that carry out the tests. We are on the job of mobilising equipment. There is a need to block traffic to carry out the tests. We have written to the authorities concerned to allow us to do the tests by deviating the traffic flow. Testing will happen for four days; thereafter, based on the experts suggestions, further action will be taken,” said Mr. Wathore. He added that within a week, the issue will likely be resolved.

Long closure of the flyover on the busy Tumakuru Road is testing the patience of the motorists as they are forced to spend hours to reach their workplace or home. To man the traffic round the clock, 50 additional traffic police and other personnel have been deployed on the stretch.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (West) Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, “NHAI has not committed to any deadline to complete the work and open the flyover for traffic. They have been maintaining that it will be done as early as possible. We have already served notices to officials concerned.”

On carrying out load testing and deviation of traffic, he said, “Load testing is a tedious job and they have to deviate the traffic on main lanes. It is not possible to deviate the traffic in the day, so we have asked them to do their tests at night.”

Motorists have been demanding the authorities to re-open the flyover for traffic. Even the local MLA and PWD Minister too have asked the NHAI to expedite the works to re-open the flyover.