Over 90 vehicles destroyed in a fire at Avalahalli police station

April 14, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

A fire accident destroyed over 90 vehicles parked at the Avalahalli police station on Thursday (April 13) afternoon. Senior police officers visited the spot and ordered an investigation.

This is the second such incident since March when 40 vehicles seized by the Kodigehalli police and parked in the yard behind the station were destroyed in an accidental fire that broke out due to suspected electrical short circuit.

The police sub-inspector, who is the station house in charge of Avalahalli police station, in her complaint, said that she was informed by a woman police constable Harini, about the fire at the southern side of the station backyard covering four acres of land.

ADVERTISEMENT

She, along with 10 police staff members, rushed to the site and tried to put out the fire by splashing water using buckets to contain the fire. But due to the dry weather and grass, the fire rapidly spread and engulfed the vehicles before the Fire and Emergency Service personnel reached the spot.

The police alerted the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company to disconnect the power line, and five tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire, by which time the fire had spread and gutted all the vehicles.

The goods and furniture were shifted to a safer place while the fire tenders, after four hours of struggle, managed to contain the fire. As many as 68 two wheelers, 15 three wheelers and 4 four wheelers were gutted.

Gayathri, in her complaint, said she suspected that unknown people set fire to the dry grass and bushes to make it look like an accidental fire. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against unknown persons charging them under section 435 (commits mischief by fire or any explosive substance intending to cause, or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby cause, damage to any property) for further investigations.

Senior police officials, including the Inspector General of Police (central range) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Superintendent of Police, Mallikarjuna Baladandi, visited the spot and took stock of the situation.