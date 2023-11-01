Over 7 lakh passengers travelled on A380 in the last one year

November 01, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

More than seven lakh passengers have travelled on the Emirates A380 since the airline introduced the world’s largest passenger aircraft on the Bengaluru-Dubai route one year ago. Emirates, on October 30, completed one year of operations on the double-decker aircraft between Bengaluru and Dubai.

“The average seat load factors on flights from Bengaluru are over 80%. From India, it’s over 90% during season time,” Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President –India and Nepal, told The Hindu.

The airline said as it celebrates one year of A380 operations, the airline’s premium economy cabins have made a debut on its A380 services in India, including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

