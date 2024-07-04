ADVERTISEMENT

Potholes remain Bengaluru’s bane with nothing beyond quickfix solutions in sight
Published - July 04, 2024 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Yemen S
Yemen S.

Pothole on Ring Road near K.R. Puram in Bengaluru on Tuesday 18 June 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Bengaluru roads are infamous for potholes that have sometimes been life-threatening to motorists, especially during the monsoon season. Despite receiving moderate rain this season so far, commuters have already witnessed multiple potholes across the city. 

Road Repair work posing threat to the commuters at Jakkuru main Road in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

In December 2022, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched FixMyStreet app for road infrastructure-related issues. In January 2023, the BBMP claimed to have closed all potholes, but traffic police identified over 1,000 potholes on the main roads in the last week of December. Similarly, amidst the growing pothole menace, a few weeks ago the BBMP announced that it is gearing up to launch a new app, PACE (Pothole Assistance Citizen Engagement), a platform to report potholes on the city streets.   

Pothole at Vijayanagar Main Road in Bengaluru on Saturday 15 June 2024 | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

According to data provided by the BBMP, there were about 5,500 potholes till May 22, on June 4, 253 more potholes were identified by the civic body. Post the identification, the BBMP claimed that it had filled 2,652 potholes by June 4.

Vehicles passing through the bad condition and broken stretch from Hulimavu Gate to Dairy Circle, on Bannerghatta Road, due to ongoing work on Namma Metro Pink Line, in Bengaluru on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

However, less than a month since the potholes were closed, 424 more potholes were identified on July 1 by the BBMP. Of these, 94 potholes in R.R. Nagar zone are the highest, followed by 84 in the West zone, 69 in Dasarahalli, 61 in Yelahanka, and 34 and 32 potholes in South and Mahadevapura zones, respectively. Surprisingly though many potholes are to be seen in areas like Shivajinagar, Shanthinagar, Pulakeshinagar, Hebbal and other areas, the BBMP claims that as on July 1, there were zero potholes in the East zone.  From May 22 to July 1, the civic body has identified 6,177 potholes in the city.

Vehicles passing through the bad condition and broken stretch from Hulimavu Gate to Dairy Circle, on Bannerghatta Road. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The BBMP, being the sole body in charge of the city’s road infrastructure, has not been able to come up with a solid solution for a problem that has been consistent for many years. When The Hindu asked the BBMP’s Chief Engineer for road infrastructure, B.S. Prahalad, on what the BBMP would do to physically put an end to the recurring issue, he refused to respond.

Commuters finding it difficult especially in the night to drive due to bad stretch on 30th main road at Banashankari in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: k BHAGYA PRAKASH

Bad Road at Laggere in Bengaluru on Wednesday 03 July 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

