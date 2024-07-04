Potholes remain Bengaluru’s bane with nothing beyond quickfix solutions in sight

Bengaluru roads are infamous for potholes that have sometimes been life-threatening to motorists, especially during the monsoon season. Despite receiving moderate rain this season so far, commuters have already witnessed multiple potholes across the city.

In December 2022, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched FixMyStreet app for road infrastructure-related issues. In January 2023, the BBMP claimed to have closed all potholes, but traffic police identified over 1,000 potholes on the main roads in the last week of December. Similarly, amidst the growing pothole menace, a few weeks ago the BBMP announced that it is gearing up to launch a new app, PACE (Pothole Assistance Citizen Engagement), a platform to report potholes on the city streets.

According to data provided by the BBMP, there were about 5,500 potholes till May 22, on June 4, 253 more potholes were identified by the civic body. Post the identification, the BBMP claimed that it had filled 2,652 potholes by June 4.

However, less than a month since the potholes were closed, 424 more potholes were identified on July 1 by the BBMP. Of these, 94 potholes in R.R. Nagar zone are the highest, followed by 84 in the West zone, 69 in Dasarahalli, 61 in Yelahanka, and 34 and 32 potholes in South and Mahadevapura zones, respectively. Surprisingly though many potholes are to be seen in areas like Shivajinagar, Shanthinagar, Pulakeshinagar, Hebbal and other areas, the BBMP claims that as on July 1, there were zero potholes in the East zone. From May 22 to July 1, the civic body has identified 6,177 potholes in the city.

The BBMP, being the sole body in charge of the city’s road infrastructure, has not been able to come up with a solid solution for a problem that has been consistent for many years. When The Hindu asked the BBMP’s Chief Engineer for road infrastructure, B.S. Prahalad, on what the BBMP would do to physically put an end to the recurring issue, he refused to respond.

