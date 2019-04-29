Bengaluru

Over 60 people take ill after consuming temple ‘prasada’

Over 60 people were hospitalised allegedly owing to food poisoning after they ate prasada served at a temple at Chinnappanahalli in Sira taluk of Tumakuru on Sunday.

According to District Surveillance Officer Mohan Das, hundreds of devotees of Chinnappanahalli had come to Anjaneya temple on Saturday evening. They were served rice, sambar, and pallya as prasada around 8 p.m. By Sunday afternoon, those who had consumed it complained of stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhoea. They were rushed to the nearest hospital.

“All the devotees, including six children, are out of danger and are being treated at Sira taluk government hospital, Kallambella primary health centre, and Tumakuru district government hospital,” said Dr. Mohan Das.

Water samples have been collected from Chinnappanahalli. He said tests were being done to ascertain the reason for food poisoning.

A case has been registered by Kallambella police.

