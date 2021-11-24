Over 60% of total daily cases in Karnataka are from Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru

24 November 2021 02:33 IST

Although there has been a steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the State, Bengaluru Urban has been witnessing fluctuations week on week. Over 60% of the total cases reported in the State are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

While there was a marginal increase in the number of cases since the beginning of this month, cases have been declining since the last five days. From 95 cases on November 1, cases rose to 148 on November 6 and remained at 147 on November 12. The number shot up to 179 on November 18. Subsequently, the number of cases reduced to 144 on November 19, 134 on November 20 and November 21, 112 on November 22 and again rose to 122 on Tuesday (November 23).

Attributing the fluctuations to inter-State and inter-district movement of people and crowding during the festival season, officials said it was not an alarming situation. “The week on week numbers have remained almost the same. Over 60% of cases are from Bengaluru because more than half of the daily tests conducted in the State are from Bengaluru. We have been regularly conducting over 25,000 tests daily, the highest in the State” said K V Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health).

Targeted testing

The Special Commissioner said the focus was on targeted testing now. “We are sending teams of officials to private clinics and hospitals to monitor targeted testing. All fever clinics and hospitals have been directed to test all ILI and SARI cases mandatorily. We have learnt that there is resistance from people to get tested. Hence, we want to make sure that all those with symptoms of ILI and SARI are tested. We had a meeting with representatives of private hospitals in this regard on Tuesday,” the official said.

At the meeting, private hospitals were also directed to be more vigilant about dengue and other vector borne diseases. “There is a possibility of a rise in dengue cases after this spell of rain and there is a need to initiate prevention measures,” he said.

Besides, private hospitals have also been directed to call up people who took the first dose of vaccine at their centres and remind them about the second dose.