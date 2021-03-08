Over 60% of suburban rail stations will be integrated with other modes of transport: K-RIDE

It is building a 148-km rail network having four corridors, and proposes to construct 57 stations

Non-integration of various modes of transport is one of the major reasons why public transport is avoided by many. However, the proposed suburban rail project seems to address this issue.

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) has said that more than 60% of stations coming under the suburban rail project will be linked with existing railway stations or metro stations. The K-RIDE is building a 148-km rail network having four corridors and proposes to construct 57 stations.

K-RIDE is planning to build stations, which will be commercial hubs where people can work, park, shop and trade. K-RIDE MD Amit Garg said, “Suburban system will be not the only mode of travel. Our stations will be full of activities that include economy and social activities.” He said that two consultancies are on the job to identify how land parcels in and around proposed stations could be better utilised for commercial purposes.

About the status of the project, he said that geo technical investigation has already begun and soon a tender will be floated for construction. The total cost of the project is ₹15,767 crore. He added that multilateral financing agencies from Germany and France have shown interest to finance the project.

Kannada names for corridors

The K-RIDE has decided to give Kannada names of flowers for the four corridors under the project: KSR Bengaluru City to Devenahalli will be called ‘Sampige’, Baiyappanahalli Terminal to Chikkabanavara will be called ‘Mallige’, Kengeri to Whitefield as ‘Parijatha’, and Heelalige to Rajankunte as ‘Kanaka’. The K-RIDE has named the entire corridor as Sa-M-Par-Ka (which also means network in Kannada).

It will take six years to complete all the four corridors. In the first phase, K-RIDE will take up Corridor 2 and 4 for construction. The agency estimates that, once commissioned, the suburban rail network will carry more than 10 lakh passengers every day.