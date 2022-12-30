Over ₹6 crore worth of narcotics seized in Bengaluru in run-up to New Year’s Eve

December 30, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

City police have recovered over ₹6.31 crore worth narcotics during a special drive to check the menace of narcotics during New Year’s Eve revelry. This is the second such instance. Konanakunte police had recently seized over 250 kg of ganja brought to the city to peddle during New Year’s Eve.

During the drive, police arrested eight drug peddlers, including two foreign nationals, and recovered a huge cache of narcotics including 2.5 kg of MDMA crystals, 350 ecstacy pills, 4 kg of hashish oil, 440 g of charas, 7.1 kg of ganja.

Of the eight, six of a gang, all from Bengaluru, were arrested in Kothanur, and narcotics worth over ₹6 crore recovered. The gang had taken a house on rent to store the cache of narcotics they had procured with an aim to sell it during the New Year celebrations and make a quick buck.

The gang had procured narcotics from Nigerian nationals in Goa, Delhi, and Hyderabad for a cheaper rate and were trying to peddle them in the city. Following instructions by the City Police Commissioner to check narcotics menace during New Year celebrations, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of CCB conducted an investigation for over a month and conducted simultaneous raids recently to bust the ring.

Two more drug peddlers — one each from Ivory Coast and Costa Rica — were arrested and over ₹30 lakh worth narcotics recovered from them, in two separate unrelated cases.