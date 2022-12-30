ADVERTISEMENT

Over ₹6 crore worth of narcotics seized in Bengaluru in run-up to New Year’s Eve

December 30, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Eight drug peddlers, including two foreign nationals, arrested and narcotics, including 2.5 kg of MDMA crystals, 350 ecstacy pills, 4 kg of hashish oil, 440 g of charas, 7.1 kg of ganja, recovered

The Hindu Bureau

City police have recovered over ₹6.31 crore worth narcotics during a special drive to check the menace of narcotics during New Year’s Eve revelry. This is the second such instance. Konanakunte police had recently seized over 250 kg of ganja brought to the city to peddle during New Year’s Eve.

During the drive, police arrested eight drug peddlers, including two foreign nationals, and recovered a huge cache of narcotics including 2.5 kg of MDMA crystals, 350 ecstacy pills, 4 kg of hashish oil, 440 g of charas, 7.1 kg of ganja.

Of the eight, six of a gang, all from Bengaluru, were arrested in Kothanur, and narcotics worth over ₹6 crore recovered. The gang had taken a house on rent to store the cache of narcotics they had procured with an aim to sell it during the New Year celebrations and make a quick buck.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The gang had procured narcotics from Nigerian nationals in Goa, Delhi, and Hyderabad for a cheaper rate and were trying to peddle them in the city. Following instructions by the City Police Commissioner to check narcotics menace during New Year celebrations, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of CCB conducted an investigation for over a month and conducted simultaneous raids recently to bust the ring.

Two more drug peddlers — one each from Ivory Coast and Costa Rica — were arrested and over ₹30 lakh worth narcotics recovered from them, in two separate unrelated cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US