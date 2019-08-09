Over 50,000 students fail to get BMTC smart cards

Thousands of students are yet to receive their smart cards (bus passes) that allow them to travel from their home to their college at a concessional rate.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has rejected the applications of 50,827 students for smart cards for reasons that range from failing to upload photos in the required format to not providing course and institution details.

This year, the BMTC received 3.36 lakh online applications, and has issued smart cards to 2.38 lakh students.

“We have informed students whose applications have been rejected through SMS and email. We have advised them to submit the application again in the correct format and with the required details,”said a BMTC official.

Of the 3.36 lakh applications, 20,804 are pending approval as the BMTC is waiting to hear back from the education institutions. Another 27,155 students whose applications have been approved have been asked to fix online appointments so that they can collect their cards at the distribution counter of their choice after paying the fee.

An official said, “In August, classes for engineering and medical students will commence. Students can still apply to avail the smart cards. At present, we have the capacity to issue 9,500 smart cards per day at various counters, including Majestic bus stand. Only after this month, we will get a clarity on how many students have received the smart cards,” the officials said.

For the current academic year, online applications can be filed on the official website of the Corporation, www.mybmtc.com.